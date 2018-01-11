Coast lawmakers appointed to new legislative leadership roles

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves named several senators from around Mississippi to new leadership positions Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves named several senators from around Mississippi to new leadership positions Thursday. Newly elected District 49 Sen. Joel Carter Jr. will serve as vice chairman of the Tourism Committee.

"Tourism is vital to our economy, and I’m honored that Lt. Gov. Reeves has entrusted me with this important position," Carter said.

Carter, who represents parts of Harrison County, will also serve on Judiciary A, Judiciary B, Corrections, Energy, Environmental Protection, Finance, and Highways and Transportation committees.

Sen. Philip Moran of the Kiln will move to the Ports and Marine Resources, and Appropriations committees. He represents District 46, which includes Hancock and Harrison counties.

Sen. Mike Seymour of Vancleave will serve as chairman of the Executive Contingent Fund. He represents District 47, which includes parts of Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties.

Other new appointments from around the state include:

Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, will serve as chairman of the Elections Committee, which handles legislation related to campaign finance and elections. He also was appointed to the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee. He represents District 19, which includes parts of Desoto and Marshall counties.

Sen. Sally Doty, R-Brookhaven, will serve as chairwoman of the Energy Committee, which reviews bills related to oil and gas, utilities and other matters. She represents District 39, which includes parts of Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln and Walthall counties.

Sen. Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, will serve as chairman of the Judiciary A Committee, which handles legislation related to the judicial system, including civil law. He represents District 23, which includes parts of Issaquena, Warren and Yazoo counties.

Newly elected Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, will serve on the Executive Contingent Fund, County Affairs, Constitution, Judiciary B, Municipalities, Universities and Colleges, Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Finance, and Forestry committees. He represents District 10, which includes parts of Marshall and Tate counties.

