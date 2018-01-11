Sophia Myers' grieving mother turning agony into action

Everything changed on February 22.

“That is the last picture of Sophia before we knew she had terminal brain cancer,” her mother, Angel Myers, said to the group gathered for the Ocean Springs Lions Club meeting.

She is still suffering, but she’s speaking publicly about how she plans to redirect some of that pain into action.

“If you really educate them on what this disease is and what it's doing to our children and the lack of funding and the lack of information available about it, I think that will motivate them more than any dinner or any few minutes in the capitol."

Myers is creating a non-profit foundation in Sophia’s name - not to lobby lawmakers, but to educate the public about the rare brain cancer that took her 7-year-old daughter’s life: Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

Dozens gathered at the Ocean Springs Lions Club meeting to hear her story and cry with her, including those who have been with the family throughout the ordeal.

“Bethany Dill was her physical therapist,” Myers said during her presentation. “And Bethany said, ‘Sophia, what do you want?’ And she said, ‘I want my Mom and Dad not to be sad.’ That was the grace that she had. She was amazing.”

The grieving mother, who is an assistant district attorney, continues to call for an environmental study in Ocean Springs and Jackson County.

“I just want people to care,” she said. “I want them to care enough to do something. Whether it’s just talking about DIPG to spread awareness, or if they have an opportunity to donate now they have something on their heart they can donate to.”

When 20-year-old Nick Garbin met Sophia for the first time, it changed him.

“It made me appreciate life,” he said. “It made me say, you know what, not everyone gets an opportunity to really live their life… She really was a beautiful soul. She really was something you could look back on and you can say I had so many enjoyable, pleasant memories.”

Details about the foundation will be released by the end of the month.

