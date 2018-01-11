Tax cuts mean big savings for Coast breweries

Right now, the box office at the Saenger Theatre in Biloxi is empty. Empty seats overlook an empty stage. This will remain scene until necessary work can be completed to improve the building's integrity.More >>
The City of Biloxi has released its plans to regulate heavily congested traffic during the 2018 spring break season.More >>
Sophia Myers' mom is still suffering, but she’s speaking publicly about how she plans to redirect some of that pain into action.More >>
Among the appointments, newly elected District 49 Sen. Joel Carter Jr. will serve as vice chairman of the Tourism Committee.More >>
Craft beer producers around America are poised and ready to take advantage of tax cuts passed by Congress. Because of the new tax laws that went into effect at the beginning of this year, breweries will see significant savings.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
