Police search for flasher in Biloxi

Police say they are looking for a van matching this description after at least one person was flashed in Biloxi this week. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

Police are searching for a man they say flashed his private parts to at least one person in Biloxi this week.

On Tuesday, a victim reported to Biloxi Police that a white man in his late 30's to early 40's, with short brown hair and a full beard, exposed himself at a business on Pass Road. The victim told officers the man was driving a blue minivan with heavy damage to its front hood, a missing front bumper, and missing hubcaps on the passenger side.

A second victim spoke with WLOX News Now this week, claiming a man and vehicle matching the same description flashed her in the parking lot of another Biloxi business on Cedar Lake Road. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was pumping gas at a store when a light blue minivan pulled up next to her. She said the man in that vehicle then flashed her, smiled, and drove away.

The woman WLOX spoke with described the man as having tattoos covering both arms and wearing a man's white tank top. She said he then drove away, turning into a parking lot at a nearby business, then crossing the parking lots of multiple businesses, including a children's dance school, before driving off.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-435-6112.

