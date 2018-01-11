United Way of South Mississippi appoints new chief executive officer

United Way of South Mississippi has appointed Biloxi native Kathy Springer as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. (Photo source: United Way of South MS)

United Way of South Mississippi has appointed Biloxi native Kathy Springer as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer.

“We are very excited to have Kathy lead United Way of South Mississippi," said the organization's interim CEO, Aletha Burge, in a written statement. "Her participation as a volunteer leader in nonprofit and civic organizations has been a testament to her commitment to our community. We know she will take this organization to new heights."

Springer is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast and has held leadership roles with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Gulf Coast, and a variety of other groups.

“I am honored to join the team at the United Way of South Mississippi and continuing the legacy of creating lasting impact in our communities and improving the quality of life in South Mississippi," said Springer. "I look forward to collaborating with our community partners, donors, agencies and volunteers to move our organization forward.”

Springer most recently served as the Assistant Administrator, Facility Compliance Officer and Facility Privacy Officer at Merit Health Biloxi where she helped perform a variety of duties that benefited the hospital's overall business goals.

Prior to her time with Merit Health Biloxi, Springer spent fifteen years serving as the Director of Business Development for Gulf Coast Medical Center. A graduate of Biloxi High and the University of Southern Mississippi, Springer has been recognized numerous times for her professional and civic roles in the community, including being named Volunteer of the Year by the City of Biloxi in 2008 and Biloxi’s Citizen of the Year by the Biloxi Lions Club in 2009.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.