Trial begins in case of nurse charged with manslaughter

Opening statements began Thursday morning in George County for a nurse accused in the death of a former patient.

Carmen Branning is charged with manslaughter in the death of 29 year old Joe Dixon. Authorities say she denied medical care to Dixon while he was in her care. Dixon, an insulin-dependent diabetic, died in his jail cell at George County Correctional Facility in September 2014. At the time, Brannan worked as a registered nurse for the county jail.

Prosecutors allege that Dixon was denied adequate medical attention over a nine-day period. According to District Attorney Tony Lawrence, Brannan also did not document Dixon's treatment and failed to track his vital signs like she was supposed to. The district attorney also said Brannan reportedly told jail staff that Dixon was faking his illness and going through drug withdrawals.

In May 2017, Brannan entered a guilty plea but a month later, she changed her plea to not guilty. More than 200 potential jurors were screened over a period of three days for the trial.

