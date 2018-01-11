Proceeds from the Jonathan Wells Baseball Camp on Saturday will benefit two cancer patients

Former Gulfport High and Mississippi State pitcher Jonathan Holder, who earned his pinstripes with the New York Yankees...is hosting a baseball camp this Saturday at St. Patrick High School from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Jonathan's mission is two-fold.

Holder is giving back to the community, with a goal of teaching players 9 to 17-years-old the proper baseball techniques in hitting, fielding and pitching...the things that helped Jonathan crack the Yankees roster.

Holder said, "We'll have plenty of instructors there who play professional baseball and who play college baseball. Tyler Bray, he plays for the Cardinals. Stuart Holmes, Blue Jays. Hawtin Buchanan played for the Mariners and some college guys that went to high school with me."

The registration fee of 100 dollars will be donated for a worthy cause. The money will be used to help pay medical bills for 2-year-old Sumner Holland and 22-year-old Hope Broadus, Jonathan's cousin. They are both fighting a battle with cancer.

Holder said, "I feel fortunate, blessed that I'm able to round up guys that will come out and people that will come support the cause."

Holder is big guy with a big heart and he's hoping for a big turnout with registration getting underway at 8 a.m. at St. Patrick High School.

