Sania Wells is East Central's top gun netting 30 points per game

Daphne White of St. Martin and East Central's Sania Wells were selected to the Mississippi Dandy Dozen team, recognizing the top 12 girls high school basketball players in the state.

Wells has exceptional basketball talents. The junior is netting 30 points per game, 6 rebounds and 6.7 steals. She's a prime-time high school basketball player who is catching the eye of college coaches.

East Central head coach Wes Brewer knows he has an exceptional player...who has another year to fine tune her talents.

"Her talents are just unparalleled with any kid that I've had the opportunity to coach, "said Brewer. "She's really a humble kid that works hard. She's the ultimate teammate. All the SEC schools are starting to come and talk to her."

Wells said, "Being a leader, I want the ball. I want to be the one that scores that point. It's fine with me, I like being able to do that they need and everything. Been working on my jump shot a lot. I think I need to start working on my dribbling more, but really my jump shot has got me to where I am right now."

Sania is the sister of East Central running back Tony Brown. Yes, talent runs in that family.

Junior Madison Pearson is netting 9.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2 steals for the Lady Hornets. East Central has posted 10 wins in 16 games. Five of the Lady Hornets losses have come against Class 6A schools, St. Martin (3 games), Biloxi and Harrison Central.

East Central enters Friday's home game with Pass Christian with 2 wins and 1 loss in the Region 8-4A ranks. The 13 and 6 Lady Pirates have netted a perfect 2-0 record in the region standings.

