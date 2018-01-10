Chyna Allen leads a talented Harrison Central Red Rebelettes basketball team

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes basketball team has run off 10 wins in 14 games. , 1 and 1 in the Region 8-6A standings. They have enough productive players to make their way back to the 6A State Finals.

Head coach Nancy Ladner has consistently guided the Red Rebelettes to the big house in Jackson.

If Harrison Central is to make it back to the Class 6A finals...Senior playmaker Chyna Allen will play a major role. She's developed into a premier player...a preseason Mississippi Dandy Dozen selection.

Allen said, "It means very much to me. At first I didn't really know about it. It was surprising to be one of the top girls in the state of Mississippi."

Coach Ladner said, "I think Chyna is doing a good job of trying to get everybody involved with her."

Allan can do it all for Harrison Central, whether it's pulling the trigger on a trey or exploding to the basketball...she consistently puts the ball in the hoop, netting 17 points per game.

Allen is aggressive on the defensive side of the ball, coming up with 5 steals an outing...and she gets her teammates involved with an average of 4 assists.

De'Asia Booker, Da'Mia Henry and Olivia Brooks average between 5.2 to 5.8 points per game with Brooks and Henry pulling down 7 rebounds.

"They all give us something, "Ladner said. "They all play their role on the team. We know that a lot of teams are going to be keying in on Chyna. We're trying to get everybody involved in our offense and they're doing a better job of that."

Allen signed a basketball scholarship with Jones County Junior College.

Harrison Central entertains Biloxi in Lyman Friday night in a Region 8-6A showdown.

