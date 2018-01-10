Negligence lawsuits filed against South Mississippi doctor

Former patients of Dr. Terry Millette are taking legal action against the physician with allegations of misdiagnosis.

Nine of the doctor's patients have reportedly filed lawsuits against him, citing negligence.

Last year, Singing River Health System let Millette go after two peer reviews revealed inconsistencies with how he diagnoses multiple sclerosis.

Several patients voiced frustration with Singing River Health System's board of trustees and the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.

Millette opened a private practice in Pascagoula last summer.

WLOX News Now contacted that office for a comment on the lawsuits. It is important to note the news team made the call after business hours.

We will continue to update the story as it develops.

