Police looking for two men suspected of Long Beach car burglaries

New York Yankees pitcher and Gulfport native Jonathan Holder is hosting a baseball camp Saturday at St. Patrick High School for players aged 7 to 19-years-old.
Sania Wells is the go to player for the East Central Hornets. She's one of the top twelve high school basketball players in the state of Mississippi.
Harrison Central is one of the premier girls high school basketball teams in the state, a consistent Class 6A contender. The Red Rebelettes are led by a member of the Mississippi Dandy Dozen.
For three years, State Representative Randall Patterson has been working with south Mississippi police departments to come up with a bill to deter shoplifters.
Long Beach Police are looking for a pair of suspects responsible for stealing from several vehicles over the weekend.
The woman's husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn't sure if she got it this season.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
