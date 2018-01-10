MLB pitcher will host baseball clinic to benefit Gulfport residents affected by cancer

Hope Broadus,22, is recovering from major brain surgery. Doctors were able to remove the majority of a cancerous brain tumor.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Hope Broadus,22, is recovering from major brain surgery. Doctors were able to remove the majority of a cancerous brain tumor.

“They removed 98.2 percent of it. Then I took chemo and did radiation,” said Broadus.

Hope's diagnosis came as a shock last September. It was shortly after she graduated from Mississippi State University.

But weeks after her diagnosis, she received more shocking news. The little boy she babysat, Sumner Holland, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I was devastated,” said Broadus.

Both diagnoses hit family and friends hard, including Major League Baseball pitcher and Gulfport native Jonathan Holder.

“Hope's my cousin. We’ve been close since we were little and Sumner, Hope used to babysit. Now my wife babysits and so we've gotten to be pretty close,” said Jonathan Holder, who pitches for the New York Yankees.

Holder wanted to do something to help. So, he decided to use his platform and host a baseball clinic to raise money for Hope and Sumner.

“I like to teach children anyway. I like people getting involved with the game of baseball, because I think it helps them with life skills and stuff,” said Holder.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the clinic will be split between the two.

“I have to travel back to MD Anderson, every two months. So, the travel cost will be a lot,” said Broadus.

MD Anderson Cancer Center is located in Texas.

Both families are grateful, and Holder says he's just proud to be able to use his platform to give back.

The baseball clinic is this Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at St. Patrick High School. Registration starts at eight and the fee is $100.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.