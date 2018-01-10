Suspects steal $2,000 worth of prepaid cards from Walmart

Police released this photo of the vehicle the suspects reportedly got away in, a white Kia Optima. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

Police say this is one of the suspects wanted in a felony shoplifting case that happened Jan. 3. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

Biloxi Police say these two men are accused of stealing $2,000 worth of prepaid debit cards from a Walmart Neighborhood store. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

Biloxi Police are looking for two men who managed to activate and steal $2,000 worth of prepaid debit cards from a Walmart Neighborhood store. It happened on the morning of Jan. 3 at the store on Pass Road.

According to Inv. Steve Kelly, the suspects went to the cash register, pretending to purchase four reloadable Green Dot debit cards worth $500 each. The cashier then scanned the cards, ringing up the amount that the pair owed. At that time, Kelly said one of the suspects asked the cashier for an item on the shelf behind her. When she turned to retrieve that item, Kelly says the suspects reached over the counter and hit the cash-out button on the register. Doing that made it appear on the computer as if the cards had been purchased, which caused them to be activated. The suspects then grabbed the cards and ran out of the store.

Police say the pair left in a white Kia Optima, however, authorities were not able to get the license tag of the vehicle on the surveillance footage.

Biloxi Police is now asking for help identifying the two men. One man was wearing a two-tone black and blue hooded jacket with light colored pants. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with a grey sweatshirt hoodie underneath it and black pants with a white strip on them.

Once the suspects are arrested, authorities say they will be charged with felony shoplifting since the amount of merchandise they stole was more than $1,000.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to contact police at 228-392-0641 or 228-435-6112.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.