Harrison Co. student wins Star Wars prize from Scholastic

Kaitlyn Parkinson saw the contest as a fun way to show how writing works in pop culture. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. School District)

Molly Larose was chosen as 1 of 10 winners for Scholastic's runner-up prize (Photo Source: Harrison Co. School District)

A West Wortham Middle School 7th grader won a prize for her stellar entry into a Scholastic national writing competition.

Molly Larose was chosen as one of ten winners of Scholastic's Star Wars prize pack.

The prize was a Scholastic Star Wars package with books and goodies for Molly, as well as some books for her classroom.

In September, Molly's Advanced English/Language Arts class had an assignment to write an original Star Wars narrative. Students were instructed to begin their stories with the famous line "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..."

Kaitlyn Parkinson, Molly's teacher, entered the stories in the Scholastic Star Wars Story Starter Competition.

Molly's entry stood out among the entries of middle school students from all over the country.

"Star Wars can be a great outlet for students to fall in love with writing. My students can read about Star Wars in my classroom and hopefully, be inspired to write their own screenplay one day, or study film and technology to become a director or producer," said Parkinson. "They can also seek new and exciting things through science and mechanics. In a galaxy far, far away, the future is limitless for my students!"

You can read Molly’s prize-winning narrative, entitled Tiger of Poison below:

