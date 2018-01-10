Jackson County schools benefit from Chevron donations

Nearly 9,000 students in Jackson County are benefiting from thousands of dollars in donations to their classrooms thanks to Chevron's Fuel Your School program.

In October and November 2017, the program gave $210,000 to 33 public schools throughout the county. That money was used to help fund 70 classroom projects, including 33 focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), all of which were meant to help connect real world experiences to classroom learning.

Aside from STEM projects, art supplies were also included in the donation to the schools. East Central High School received a ceramic kiln, ventilation kit and other supplies students can use to design ceramic art projects.

“I am beyond words in how much I appreciate the opportunity this creates for our students,” said ECHS teacher Tonya Saksa in a statement. “This project will open up not one, but TWO ceramics classes. Chevron has always placed value on education, and the company’s continuing support of the education of our students never ceases to amaze me."

Through the Fuel Your School program, Chevron contributed $1 when consumers purchased eight or more gallons of fuel at participating Chevron and Texaco stations in Jackson County during the month of October, generating $50,000 to help fund eligible classroom projects at local public schools. Additionally, Chevron has given another $160,000 to local schools through its employee gift code redemptions.

“At Chevron, we’re committed to supporting education and are proud to help provide Jackson County teachers with technology and other classroom supplies they need,” said Amy Brandenstein, Chevron's community affairs representative, in a written statement. “With help from the Fuel Your School program, teachers can facilitate hands-on learning activities that are fun, engaging and will help foster bright young talent for the future workforce in Jackson County and beyond.”

Since 2013, Chevron has invested more than $250 million in STEM initiatives designed to arm students and teachers with the critical skills and resources needed to succeed in future careers.

