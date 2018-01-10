Biloxi Shuckers host job fair today

Biloxi Shuckers will be hosting its 4th annual job fair for seasonal positions available (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers are hosting a job fair Tuesday at MGM Park. The Shuckers are looking to fill several part-time seasonal positions for the 2018 season.

The Shuckers are seeking individuals that can work all home games and additional events as needed at MGM Park. Most games are held in the evening during the week and weekends. Candidates must be able to accommodate the schedule, stand for long periods of time and be able to work outdoors.

A variety of positions are available and vary based on skill set.

The following Biloxi Shuckers part-time seasonal positions are available: Access Control, Entertainment, Grounds Crew, Schooner’s Fun Zone, Mascot, Ticket Seller, Ticket Taker, Retail, Ushers, On-Field Emcee, Production Crew, Press Box, Bat Boy/Girl.

The job fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, but applicants arriving prior to 7 p.m. will be guaranteed an interview. The application can be found here.

