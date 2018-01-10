Road closure scheduled for Courthouse Road area

There will be a road closure around the Courthouse Road area starting on January 11 through February 1 from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.

Workers will close off and begin working on 50th Street through Quincy Avenue first. Then eventually make their way to Courthouse Road. Areas between Epico Hollow and Lundgren Lane will also be worked on.

Work will depend on the weather and be scheduled on a day-by-day basis.

The closure is put in place so a main sewer line can be replaced.

Kahler Street, Kendall Avenue, and Bayou Circle will be used as the detour route.

