Hancock Co. school bus involved in wreck

A Hancock County school bus and a pick up truck collided Wednesday morning. Two students on board the bus suffered minor injuries. The bus was headed to Hancock North Central Elementary School. The superintendent says none of the children on board were taken to the hospital.

The accident shut down Highway 603 near Cuevas Town Road in Hancock County.

A Hancock County officer said dispatchers received reports of the accident at 7:17 a.m. The bus was southbound on Highway 603 when the collision occurred. Seventeen students were on the bus. The vehicle that hit the bus rolled over. No word on condition on the driver.

A witness says the front of the bus sustained damage. At 8:20, officers were still waiting for a tow truck to haul away the damaged vehicles.

