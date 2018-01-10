Winter comes back Friday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Winter comes back Friday

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Winter makes a comeback on Friday Winter makes a comeback on Friday
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

A warmer weather pattern for the middle of the week before winter makes a comeback on Friday.

"Our weather set-up has an upper ridge in place which should promote fairly quiet conditions," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "This will also allow for warm southwest flow aloft to bring milder temperatures through Thursday." 

Expect unseasonably warm weather for Wednesday & Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A cold front approaches the area, bringing scattered showers on Thursday. Showers become likely heading into Thursday night and early Friday as the front pushes through South Mississippi.

Things become quite windy on Friday as much cooler and drier air arrives just in time for the weekend.

"There will be three freezing mornings: Saturday, Sunday, and Martin Luther King Jr Day Monday," Williams said. "The coldest morning looks to be Sunday with temperatures in the 20s even on the coast."

"This should not be a pipe-bursting hard freeze," continued Williams. "But, you will want to protect pets and plants. And don't forget to look out for any folks that are vulnerable to the cold"

