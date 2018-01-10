Winter comes back Friday

A warmer weather pattern for the middle of the week before winter makes a comeback on Friday. You will want to protect pets and plants.More >>
The work week kicks off with heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast region. Flash flooding will be possible for low-lying locations along the coast.
As south Mississippi thaws out after the deep freeze last week, the next weather system to impact the region will bring the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.
As an intense blizzard pounds the Northeast with near hurricane-force winds and white-out conditions, some meteorologists have referred to it as a "bomb cyclone." So, is that a real thing?
Frigid temperatures are not only causing pipes to burst in homes across south Mississippi, but they also causing the "pipes" in plants to freeze and burst as well.
