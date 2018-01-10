Harrison Central girls beat East Central and Bay High boys defeated Pass Christian

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes traveled to Bay St. Louis Tuesday night for a basketball game with East Central. The game was played at St. Stanislaus High School where the East Central boys team battled the Rockachaws. Harrison Central agreed to play the Lady Hornets since St. Stanislaus doesn't have female students.

Harrison Central head coach Nancy Ladner and her 9 and 4 Red Rebelettes were trying to bounce back from a loss to Gulfport. The 10 and 5 Lady Hornets under head coach Wes Brewer, a 4A school welcomed the challenge facing the talented Red Rebelettes, a 6A school.

Harrison Central grabbed a 9 point halftime lead thanks to the play of Mississippi Dandy Dozen selection Chyna Allen. The senior provided spark that ignited the Red Rebelettes offense. She drilled 15 points and dished off a number of assists with excellent passes inside the paint to her talented teammates.

De'Asia Booker led Harrison Central with 16 points and Da'Mia Henry added 15 as the Red Rebelettes pulled away in the second half.

East Central head coach Wes Brewer said his team was out of shape coming back from the holiday break and while Sania Wells scored 20 points to lead the Lady Hornets, she wasn't at the top of her game. Coach Brewer said its tough when facing a perennial 6A state contender, but he welcomed the opportunity to play against the Red Rebelettes.

In the end, Harrison Central prevailed 61-41.

Other girls games:

Pass Christian 58 Bay High 22, Ocean Springs over D'Iberville 50-34, Gulfport 43 Hancock 37, St. Martin 59 Pascagoula 34 and Gautier knocked off Long Beach 42-39.

There was another high school basketball game that drew the attention of basketball fans. Bay High had the home court advantage hosting Pass Christian. Entering the Region 8-4A game, the Pirates had posted 2 wins and 2 losses. The Tigers were 4-0.

Bay High and Pass Christian played a low scoring first half with the Tigers grabbing the lead. Head coach Randy McCrory has a number of athletic basketball players who can drive to the hoop. Jaylan Wilson displayed super moves on one drive inside the paint and Traylon Lewis was able to knock down long range baskets.

Coach Willie James of Pass Christian watched his team miss a number of shots in the second half and the Tigers took advantage and pulled away. Bay High posted a 50 to 39 victory giving the tigers a perfect 5-0 record in the Region 8-4A standings. The Pirates dropped to 2 and 3.

Other boys games:

St. Stanislaus 47 East Central 42, Ocean Springs beat D'Iberville 56-50, Pascagoula defeated St. Martin 53-48 and Gulfport knocked off Hancock 75-38.

High School boys soccer scores:

Biloxi 4 Harrison Central 0, Gulfport 4 Hancock 1, Ocean Springs 2 D'Iberville 0, and St. Martin 8 Pascagoula 0.

High Schools girls soccer scores:

Biloxi 4 Harrison Central 0, Gulfport 5 Hancock 2, and Ocean Springs 3 D'Iberville 0,

