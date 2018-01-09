Jourdan River Steamer reopens in Hancock County

The Randles drove an hour for the grand re-opening. The Lobster was calling their names. (Image Source: WLOX News)

After a five-year hiatus, the popular Jourdan River Steamer is back open serving up fresh seafood in the Kiln.

“We were so excited to know it was coming back,” said Beverly Randle.

The Randles drove an hour for the grand re-opening. They said the lobster was calling their names.

"Oh, yea it's worth it," said Randle.

The steamer's history runs deep in Hancock County. Under two different names, it's been at the same Highway 603 property since the 1980s. Though there's a beautiful waterfront view, owner Hank Plauche explains, the water hasn't always been on their side.

"The last time when Hurricane Isaac came through we actually became a severe repetitive loss. We had to tear down the whole building due to FEMA rules and regulations," said Plauche.

After starting the rebuild in 2015, tragedy struck. A contractor died at the site during a flooring collapse.

"That one still hurts. We still feel it a lot over here," said Plauche.

The accident halted things for a while, but the family persisted and they were finally able to reopen. Plauche said their loyal customers can expect the same great menu as before.

"We're happy they come in to see us. We can be a long drive for some people, but it's worth the wait. You come out here and the food will speak for itself. Service, you're not going to find any better service anywhere on the Gulf Coast," said Plauche.

The restaurant held a three-night soft opening before the big grand opening, to which they welcomed back many of their old patrons who they hope will become regulars once again. The Jourdan River Steamer opens at 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

