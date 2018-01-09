Two puppies rescued from donation box

Two puppies dumped inside a charity donation box in Vancleave may have been trapped inside it for days without food or water. (Photo source: Heather Cook)

This story starts with a happy ending: Two adorable puppies found abandoned Tuesday morning in Vancleave now have new homes. But the journey to get there could have cost them their lives.

The puppies were dumped inside a charity donation box at the corner of Jim Ramsay and Old Fort Bayou roads, and may have been trapped inside it for days without food or water.

America's Thrift Store driver Adam Cook said he and his co-worker, William Smith, were on their normal route picking up items left for charity when they found something out of the ordinary under several bags of clothes.

"They were little puppies," Cook said. "They were just cold, and not fed, and they'd probably been in there for a couple days. Then we just put them in a tub, and I went and took some pictures of them, and had my wife post it on social media, and just kind of went from there."

@WLOX These cute adorable puppies were “donated” (abandoned) in this donation box in Vancleave MS with clothes and other items put on top. Outraged that someone would think that putting a living being in a donation box is ok. The puppies are lucky to be alive. #puppieslivesmatter pic.twitter.com/JaiNQVx1RJ — Heather Cook (@leothelioness30) January 9, 2018



"They just said the pups were happy to see somebody," Donations Manager Steve Bergeron said. "It looked like, obviously, they'd probably been in there for most of the weekend. We had last emptied that box Friday."

"They really were just cold and just hungry," Cook recalled. "Whenever we'd hold them they just cuddled up right next to us."

Donation Attendant William Smith said an employee who works near the donation site was able to take the puppies to his wife, who's already found the two good homes.

"That just made my day, whenever I found out that they were already adopted. I'm just like 'yes!' It was a sweet little boy and girl, just little rat terrier puppies," Cook said.

"They could've died in those boxes, and we would've found them dead in boxes. But luckily we found them living, and were able to get them to a home that would take care of them," Smith said.

"You just don't throw something like that in a donation box," Cook said.

According to their new owners, the puppies appear to be underweight, but happy and adjusting well to their new surroundings.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.