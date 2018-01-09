2nd armed robbery suspect turns himself in

Jacquelle Green turned himself in to deputies Wednesday, January 10. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)

Jacquelle Christopher Green, 20, turned himself in at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s substation in St. Martin around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Green was the second suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Gulf Park Estates that was committed on December 21, 2017.

LaVone Walker Wells, 19, of Ocean Springs was also wanted in connection to the armed robbery, but he turned himself in to deputies December 26, 2017.

Both males were charged with armed robbery.

Green is en route to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

The Biloxi Police Department also has a hold on Green on unrelated charges.

Wells is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

His $50,000 was revoked because of a probation violation on unrelated charges.

