1 suspect surrendered to deputies, but search still on for 2nd armed robbery suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Jacquelle Christopher Green, 20, of D’Iberville. Green is suspected of being involved in an armed robbery committed on December 21, 2017.

Deputies were also searching for LaVone Walker Wells, 19, of Ocean Springs for the same armed robbery, but Wells surrendered to deputies December 26, 2017.

Wells was charged with armed robbery and is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. His $50,000 bond was revoked because of a probation violation on unrelated charges.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals are still looking for Green. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.