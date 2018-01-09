Hard Rock Biloxi opened its new Robo Bar Thursday

Robo bar uses robotic arms to mimic the actions of a live bartender. (Photo source: Hard Rock Casino & Bar Biloxi)

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi opened its new Robo Bar Thursday afternoon.

It’s a robot that makes drinks. The Robobar is now open @HRHCBiloxi. pic.twitter.com/HoAzcS5R2r — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) January 25, 2018

The private grand opening event took place earlier from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 5:00 p.m.

The Robo Bar, a robotic bar system has two robotic arms that can make 120 drinks per hour, knows billions of drink combinations, and offers 140 different ingredients for guests to choose from.

Guests can create and order drinks from an app on pre-set tablets, and all the orders in queue and the ingredients are displayed on four 92-inch LED screens. Then they can watch the robots muddle, stir, shake, strain, and serve drinks like a real bartender. Their actions were designed to mimic a live bartender from the shaking of a cocktail to the slicing of a lemon.

General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi Todd Raziano said, “when technological advances create compelling, cutting-edge customer experiences, we feel the need to offer this one-of-a-kind experience to our guests. There is certainly nothing ordinary about Robo Bar.”

All the robot’s movements were modeled after Italian dancer and choreographer Marco Pelle.

Robo Bar is located just outside Hard Rock Cafe Biloxi, near the main lobby overlooking the pool and Mississippi Sound.

Robo Bar opened to the public at 5:30 p.m. after the ribbon cutting.

