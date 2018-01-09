A new robotic bar is coming to Hard Rock Biloxi

Robo bar uses robotic arms to mimic the actions of a live bartender. (Photo source: Hard Rock Casino & Bar Biloxi)

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi is getting a new Robo Bar to add to their list of venues.

The Robo Bar, a robotic bar system has two robotic arms that can make 120 drinks per hour, knows billions of drink combinations, and offers 140 different ingredients for guests to choose from.

Guests can create and order drinks from an app on pre-set tablets, and all the orders in queue and the ingredients are displayed on four 92-inch LED screens. Then they can watch the robots muddle, stir, shake, strain, and serve drinks like a real bartender. Their actions were designed to mimic a live bartender from the shaking of a cocktail to the slicing of a lemon.

General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi Todd Raziano said, “when technological advances create compelling, cutting-edge customer experiences, we feel the need to offer this one-of-a-kind experience to our guests. There is certainly nothing ordinary about Robo Bar.”

All the robot’s movements were modeled after Italian dancer and choreographer Marco Pelle.

Robo Bar will be located just outside Hard Rock Cafe Biloxi, near the main lobby overlooking the pool and Mississippi Sound.

A private grand opening event will take place Thursday, January 25th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting taking place at 5:00 p.m.

Robo Bar will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. after the ribbon cutting.

