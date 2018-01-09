WLOX Editorial: Glad to see FEMA disaster assistance rule changed

It took a Supreme Court ruling to correct what we consider the mistreatment of churches by the Federal government. Until recently, even though churches were considered religious nonprofit organizations, they were not eligible for FEMA assistance grants.

FEMA granted money to other private nonprofit facilities, but not to churches simply because they are religious. While all around them, nonprofits got help from FEMA in disasters, churches were on their own.

The very organizations which are often first in to help in natural disasters and last to leave when it comes to helping others were excluded when it came to FEMA disaster dollars.

We are glad to see that rule now changed by FEMA and support the effort in Congress to make churches permanently eligible for the program.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.