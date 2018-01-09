Bayou View Middle students start drive for homeless

Where can we improve? That's the question the Waveland Police Department is seeking to answer as it takes a close look at traffic signage in the city.More >>
Nearly 9,000 students in Jackson County are benefiting from thousands of dollars in donations to their classrooms thanks to Chevron's Fuel Your School program.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers are offering part-time seasonal positions for the 2018 season.More >>
There will be a road closure around the Courthouse Road area starting on January 11 through February 1 from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.More >>
A trip to Minneapolis last minute isn’t cheap, but if you’re a die-hard Saints fan you can’t put a price on being in the stands for a playoff game.More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. TMore >>
Hyperkin plans to release the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo.More >>
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.More >>
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.More >>
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.More >>
