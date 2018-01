Southbound traffic resumes to normal activity on I-110 after it was stopped due to an accident.

The right lane, which was closed, is back open.

Biloxi Police Officer Jason Cummings told WLOX a Nissan Altima traveling in the left lane lost control. The Altima spun out, hit the wall, then hit a cement truck traveling in the right lane, then the wall again.

No injuries were reported. All passengers were wearing seatbelts.