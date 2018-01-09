Lt. Gov. Reeves talks up Mississippi economy and population

When it comes to Mississippi's economy and population growth, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves says things aren't so bad.

The Republican spoke Monday to the Capitol press corps and Mississippi State University's Stennis Institute of Government. He says he believes concerns about Mississippi's population loss have been overstated and is confident tax cuts would help create more jobs in Mississippi.

He also says increasing state revenue, a low unemployment rate and other measures suggest the state's economy is picking up steam.

Reeves says he won't seek the congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper and says he would oppose efforts to delay or roll back tax cuts. Reeves says he supports spending more money on roads and bridges, but wouldn't say what plan he might endorse.

