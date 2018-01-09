Front porch argument leads to shooting, arrest of 71-year-old man

Wallace Glenn arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling. (Photo source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Monday, January 8, 2018 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested 71-year-old Wallace Emory Glenn of Saucier on the felony charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to the 18000 block of South Gaylord Road in Saucier for a complaint of a man with a gun.

While en route to the complaint, the victim advised deputies that shots were fired.

Sheriff Peterson said deputies arrived on scene and placed Glenn into custody.

According to Sheriff Peterson, investigators learned Glenn fired two shots into the residence just missing the homeowner after a brief argument that occurred on the front porch of the residence.

Glenn was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Glenn is being held on a $250,000.00.

