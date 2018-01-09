Krewe of Neptune announces celebrity Grand Marshal for Neptune Carnival Parade

The Krewe of Neptune announced Matt Luke, the head football coach of the Ole Miss Rebels (University of Mississippi), will be the 2018 Grand Marshal for the Neptune Parade.

Ole Miss fans get the chance to see Luke, who was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, return home on February 10, 2018 for the parade.

Luke was a standout at Gulfport High School and continued his football career at Ole Miss, where he played center from 1995-1998.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Biloxi on the corner of Main Street and Esters Blvd, travel south to Highway 90, and end at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Caillavet Street.

For more information on the Neptune Parade, please visit: www.kreweofneptune.org or follow Krewe of Neptune on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.