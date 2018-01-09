Police: Multiple accidents on HWY 90 in Biloxi

Biloxi police are working several accidents on Highway 90 right now.

Dispatchers told WLOX News Now there is an accident in the west bound lanes just east of Hard Rock Casino. We're told 2 people are injured on the ground at that scene. No word on if they were ejected from the vehicle or were pedestrians.

Police are also working to clear accidents on Highway 90 near Veterans Avenue. Dispatchers report a car is broke down in the westbound lanes and that's caused a few accidents in the surrounding area.

Dispatchers ask for drivers to avoid these areas at this time and use alternate routes.

