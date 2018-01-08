It's official John Archie is the new head football coach at Gulfport High

On December 14 Gulfport High announced that Archie was selected hired. The Gulfport School Board held a meeting Monday night to approve the hiring of John Archie.

Admirals athletic director Bryan Caldwell had received a number of outstanding candidates after coach Eddie Pierce decided to retire after five years at Gulfport High and 35 1/2 years in the coaching ranks.

Caldwell said, "As we evaluated the various candidates, John Archie rose to the top of the list."

He said Archie has the qualities that Gulfport was looking for in a head coach, a leader of young men.

The past three seasons Archie served as Germantown High School defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Archie has experience at Gulfport High.

He served under coach Pierce at Gulfport High as the Admirals assistant head coach and defensive coordinator from 2013- through the 2015 season and was the Gulfport head track coach. He says his previous football coaching experience at Gulfport will be a benefit in his new assignment.

"It will help in the transition, stated Archie. "I knew what to expect of the Gulfport School District. We want first class at all times and we want to put a productive product at all times on the field."

The Madison, Mississippi native and 2002 graduate of Madison Central High School played three years for Southern Miss head coach Jeff Bower.

Archie, who is married and has a daughter says he can't wait to starting his head coaching career at Gulfport.

"It's great, "said Archie. "I can't wait to get down here on January 22 to get to work.. This is one of my life long dreams to become a head coach and it's also even better at a place like Gulfport."

Archie will hold spring football practice in April, but won't decide on what type of offense he'll run until he observes the talent on the team.

