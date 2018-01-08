New year, new Tourism Director

Milton Seggara started his first day as the Tourism Director for the three MS coastal counties. (Photo source: Google)

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast is under new leadership. Monday, January 8, 2018 was the first day on the job for Milton Segarra, the Tourism Director for the three coastal counties.

Segarra spent his first morning as the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast meeting his staff and getting a clear picture on tourism, South Mississippi style.



Segarra was hired after an international search, leaving his job as head of tourism in Puerto Rico and accepting the position to lead tourism in the three coastal counties.

He is not wasting any time in making sure everyone is on the same page in moving forward with a game plan to enhance the critical tourist industry.

"I'm really looking forward to working with this group and integrate the community, the government and all our stakeholders and advance a good program, a good plan for the Gulf Coast," said Segarra.

Segarra will work to balance his desire to put his finger prints on a strategy and continue programs and tactics that have been successful in the past.



"There are many things already on the way. I can be briefed on those and continue them. There are other new opportunities, perhaps branding, sales, and other things like different efforts that will be discussed with the team, get approval from the commissioners, and start implementing," Segarra said.

One of the driving forces behind the tourism commission's decision to hire Segarra over other applicants was his experience with using social media and 21st century marketing techniques.

He will hit the ground running with a trip planned this week to travel to Jackson to meet with the coast legislative delegation and other state leaders.

With the legislature in session Segarra wants to make sure everyone in Mississippi realizes how important tourism on the coast is to the state’s economy. He wants to tell that story and form relationships.

"It's important to know what they think, what they want, and what their expectations are. We can include that and make it part of our plan," according to Segarra.

Segarra will meet for the first time with the full Tourism Commission on January 25.

