Moss Point police chief wants to end gun violence

Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins says the recent shootings in his city are unacceptable, and he's going to do what it takes to stop them. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moss Point has seen five shootings in the last four months. The latest, Saturday night at a nightclub, left two people injured.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins says the shootings are unacceptable, and he's going to do what it takes to stop them.

"It's frustrating when young people don't pay attention to what we're trying to convey to them. We want them to learn that violence is not the answer. Try to talk it out," Chief Hutchins said.

He has a message for those who pull the trigger.

"We love our city, we respect our city. And we want the young people to understand, come to Moss Point, behave yourself."

So what's at the root of all the violence? For the chief, there are no easy answers.

"It's real tough, tough to figure out what's going on the mind of a person. We can't police that. That's something that we cannot police, the thoughts of other people," Hutchins explained.

He added that help could be on the way to crackdown on the crime, paid for with grant money.

"Surveillance equipment to put in certain places that we may be able to get a grasp on what's going on, another eye, another tool in the arsenal that can help us catch these young people at their action."

Perhaps a better tool is an old-fashioned one, speaking out.

"People see, but they are scared to say anything. So we encourage them, you don't have to tell your name. There are all kinds of ways, call Crimestoppers and remain anonymous."

The internet's influence on the young could also be a culprit in this wave of violence.

"I would encourage the parents to pay attention to some of the things they are doing on social media. Just be more vigilant to some of the things that they do."

That's not the only thing to do, Hutchins implored.

"It's 2018. It's time for us to get behind our young people, encourage them to do what's right. And if they're doing something wrong, let's speak up against in order to prevent things from happening."

Of the five shootings, an arrest has been made in one of them, and the others remain under investigation. Fortunately, no one has died as a result of the shootings.

