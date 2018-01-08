Traffic returns back to normal on Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Road after bridge is repaired

Traffic returns to normal on Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Road after the bridge is closed. (Photo source: WLOX)

Just before 3:30 p.m. traffic was at a standstill as the bridge was reportedly stuck open. That portion of the bridge is now closed and traffic is returning to its normal flow.

The bridge tender told WLOX News Now she opened the bridge at 3 p.m. to let a boat through, but when she tried to close the draw, the span in the northbound lanes only went down about halfway leaving it open. But, things are back to normal.

