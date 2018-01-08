Bay St. Louis police arrest man for Hit and Run with kids in car

Gerald Banks was charged with several offenses including leaving the scene of an accident and DUI child endangerment. (Photo source: Bay St. Louis Police Department)

The Bay St. Louis Police Department charged Gerald Banks, 55, for leaving the scene of an accident, Felony DUI 4th Offense, and failure to stop for police.

On January 6, 2018, Bay St. Louis police officers responded to the area of Hwy 603 and Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road for a report of a Hit and Run accident.

After officers conducted an investigation, they developed information that Banks had been involved in an accident and fled from the scene.

Banks was located by responding officers on Washington Street. He failed to stop when officers initiated their patrol vehicle lights and sirens. Banks stopped at a residence in the 600 block of Union Street where he was taken into custody.

He was also charged with DUI child endangerment for having two juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the arrest – a two-year-old and an eight-year-old child.

Banks is currently in custody and being held at the Hancock Count Jail in lieu of bond.

