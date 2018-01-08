Mississippi ACLU vows to continue fight on HB 1523, despite Supreme Court's decision

Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins says the recent shootings in his city are unacceptable, and he's going to do what it takes to stop them.More >>
Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast is under new leadership today. It was the first day on the job for the Tourism Director for the three coastal counties.
Questions remain as Gulfport police investigate a fatal overnight shooting at the corner of Fern Avenue and Southbound Drive.
The ACLU's Liberty Lobbyist training program came to Biloxi and gave a special lesson to advocates of change.
A federal judge says six black-owned funeral homes can proceed toward trial with their lawsuit alleging that a Mississippi Gulf Coast coroner discriminates in favor of white-owned competitors.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.
Loretta Lynn fractured her hip at her Tennessee home. This is the second recent health setback. She suffered a stroke last year.
H&M was forced to apologize after a hoodie posted to their website caused an outrage on social media.
Joshua Ray Tillery, 30, of Marshall, Texas, had at least one gunshot wound to his torso. His body had been in the abandoned residence at least a day before being discovered, authorities say.
One person was killed in a fire that broke out at Inland Harbor on Carolina Beach Monday morning.
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.
How have alligators dealt with the freezing temperatures that hit our area? The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions.
