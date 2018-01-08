Gulfport police search for missing man

Gulfport police are searching for missing person Quincy Jamal Youngblood (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)

The Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Quincy Jamal Youngblood, 34, of Gulfport was described to officers as a 34-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07 and 178 Ibs.

Youngblood was last contacted by his spouse December 29, 2017.

He has been reported missing previously, but was located safe.

Anyone with information that could help locate Quincy Jamal Youngblood is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228868-5959.

