Bryan C. Matthews appointed Director of the VA Gulf Coast Health - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bryan C. Matthews appointed Director of the VA Gulf Coast Health Care System

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Bryan C. Matthews was appointed as the Director of the VA Gulf Coast Heath Care System. (Photo source: Gulf Coast Veterans Heath Care System) Bryan C. Matthews was appointed as the Director of the VA Gulf Coast Heath Care System. (Photo source: Gulf Coast Veterans Heath Care System)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Department of Veterans Affair (VA) appointed Bryan C. Matthews as the Director of the VA Gulf Coast Health Care System (GCVHCS).

In this position, Matthews will oversee delivery of health care to more than 56,000 Veterans.

“We are excited to have Mr. Matthews on board as the new director of the VA Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System. His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facilities, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve,” said Skye McDougall, PhD, South Central VA Health Care Network director.

Matthews has more than 30 years of experience in health care management, and has served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He served as the Medical Center Director at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Chief of Supply, Processing and Distribution and Administrative Assistant to the Associate Director at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan, as well as many other positions in Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Matthews’ appointment will become effective January 21, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

