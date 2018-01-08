Jackson County Sheriff's deputy indicted, placed on leave

Jeffrey Carl Broom was indicted with obtaining possession of a prescription by misrepresentation and tampering with evidence. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave with pay after being indicted on several charges.

A Marion County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Carl Broom, 47, with obtaining possession of a prescription by misrepresentation and tampering with evidence, both felony charges.

Broom is also accused of two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, investigators believe Broom committed the crimes in September 2016, while he was employed with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Broom was indicted on the charges in late December 2017.

He turned himself in to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, January 4, 2018 and posted his $9,000.00 bond.

Broom had been employed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department since December 2016. They are conducting their own internal investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.