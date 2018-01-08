Soaking rains and possible flooding in South MS today

A strengthening upper level system moving into the region tonight and Monday will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop and spread over the region.

Rainfall amounts will range from about 1 to 3 inches. Thankfully, it looks like some of the heaviest activity could remain offshore.

The work week kicks off with heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast region. Flash flooding will be possible for low-lying locations along the coast.

A strengthening upper level system moving into the region Monday will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop and spread over the region.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. One to three inches of rainfall will be possible with a few isolated higher totals. This may cause flash flooding of low lying areas and along area streams and bayous.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

"I don't expect severe, damaging, weather like tornadoes, hail, and winds greater than 58 miles per hour for South MS on Monday," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Instead, I think our worst threat should be heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. So, be safe on your morning drive."

Will it rain all day? Probably not. But, this morning will be the wettest part of your Monday. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/661BlZI9Of — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) January 8, 2018

How will the weather be where you live? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.