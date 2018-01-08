Gulfport police investigating murder - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport police investigating murder

Gulfport police begin a murder investigation after a shooting near Fern Street. (Photo Source: WLOX) Gulfport police begin a murder investigation after a shooting near Fern Street. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Police say one man is dead following a shooting in Gulfport Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Fern Street and Southward Drive.

A person who lives in the neighborhood told WLOX News Now he heard three gunshots in the area. Nearly two dozen police officers were at the crime scene.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly