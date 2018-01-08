Victim ID'd; Shooter remains on the run

Questions remain as Gulfport police investigate a fatal overnight shooting at the corner of Fern Avenue and Southbound Drive. According to Harrison County's coroner, the victim ,33-year-old Bernard Kennedy of Gulfport, died from a gunshot wound.

Blue lights filled the windows of each home on the west Gulfport street after dark taking the residents by surprise in the late night hours.

"We haven't really had any issues here. Everyone's pretty quiet, the neighborhood's pretty quiet," said Gretchen Hart who lives right across the street from the crime scene.

Hart and her husband heard the gunshots and knew something was up right outside their front door. Hart's husband stepped outside to tell the police that he saw three people running from the scene at the corner of Fern Avenue and Southward Drive.

"And then my husband looked over and noticed that there was a body in the grass across the street," said Hart.

Finding out that the shots she heard likely killed a man put Hart on edge.

"It makes me a little nervous. There are some children that live in the neighborhood and we thought we were in a safe neighborhood and now we kind of question that," she said.

That same thought was cycling through the blocks surrounding the crime scene, even after the tape was gone. Some of the neighbors were ready to pack their bags.

"We're trying to find another place. We knew it was like this when we moved here but we didn't know somebody was going to get shot," said Jackie Hall who lives less than 50 yards from where the crime happened.

It seems that the crime resonated with many of the people in the area. Regina Ingram found herself wanting to move less than three months after moving in.

"Most definitely looking for a different place to live. I don't want to be around violence and be terrified all the time and not be able to go outside at night," said Ingram.

She said that feeling of safety is now missing in this neighborhood. No arrests have been made at this time and the victim has yet to be identified. We will let you know when more information is released.

