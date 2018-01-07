You're engaged! Now what? Advice from a south MS wedding planner

The New Orleans Saints were projected as the team to beat in Sunday's NFC Wild card playoff game with Carolina. The Saints prevailed by 5 points, but give the Panthers credit for making a game out of it. The Saints advance to face the Vikings in Minnesota 3:40 p. m. on January 14.More >>
Eddie Pierce decided to hang up his coaching whistle and he officially retired after the 2017 high school football season. He spent his last five years coaching at Gulfport High.More >>
Police say one man is dead following a shooting in Gulfport Sunday night. According to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Fern Street and Southward Drive.More >>
The ACLU’s Liberty Lobbyist training program came to Biloxi and gave a special lesson to advocates of change.More >>
Some people may have heard a familiar melody along the streets of Biloxi Sunday.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
