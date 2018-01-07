You're engaged! Now what? Advice from a south MS wedding planner

Both have years of experience helping brides and grooms plan their big day.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Wedding planning can be overwhelming, especially if you don't know where to start.(Image Source: WLOX News)

If you don't know where to start, wedding planning can be an overwhelming process.

From selecting linens to color schemes and flowers, the options are endless.

“You need to find your venue, your key vendors, your wedding planner, DJ, photographer, videographer, cake, florals, caterer. Those are your key things,” said Jean McGrury.

McGrury owns After the Proposal, a wedding and event planning company.

Her business partner Marcel Lanoux is a DJ and together they co-own Gulf Coast Event professionals.

“You want to pick vendors who are professional, who are detail-oriented, who are experienced,” said Marcel Lanoux.

Prioritizing is key. Consider the most important aspect of the wedding first, like the venue.

“We have a lot of venues here but we're still limited, and you're going to be competing against a thousand other brides for the same Saturday in May that's already been booked up for a year,” said McGrury.

Next, set a budget. There are so many weddings floating around the internet that it can be easy to get champagne ideas on a beer budget.

“The very first thing we do without clients, is we work out a budget for them. so they know where their money is going,” said McGrury.

As the planning begins, be realistic about if you will need help. If so, consider enlisting the help of a planner or day-of coordinator.

“So, if you have a wedding planning, coordinator, consultant or whatever you want to call us, we can guide you where the experience can be enjoyable,” said McGrury.

Gulf Coast Event professionals is hosting a free event for newly engaged brides, called The Bridal Experience on Feb. 22 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at 827 Howard Avenue.

