MBI investigates fatal shooting in Lucedale

Police say one person is dead after a dispute on Highway 198 in Lucedale.

Lucedale Police Chief Kellum Fairley says a property owner and off-duty George County resource officer was trying to retrieve items from his shed yesterday afternoon when he reportedly stumbled upon two trespassers.

Police say the property owner confronted the duo.

According to investigators, one of the trespassers, identified as Samuel Rouse, pulled a gun on the property owner and fired one shot.

Reportedly, began attacking the property owner with the butt of his gun,

As noted by police, the property owner pulled his own gun and warned Rouse to stop attacking him.

When the suspect continued to attack, officers say the property owner shot Rouse in the throat.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case.

A George County Schools resource officer is recovering tonight after a case of trespassing on this property turned into a deadly altercation. Tune in to WLOX News now at 10 for the story pic.twitter.com/L1SWX9tfC2 — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) January 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.