Warmer weather brings out Biloxi ice cream truck

An ice cream truck was spotted in Biloxi on Sunday (Source: WLOX)

Some people may have heard a familiar melody along the streets of Biloxi Sunday.

The warmer weather brought out the ice cream man for the first time in days.

Operator Darrell Johnson of Uncle Tudy's Ice Cream said last week's freeze hurt business.

Winter is a down time for ice cream vendors. In frigid cold weather, Johnson says he doesn't even bother to bring out the truck.

He said he hopes the warmer weather sticks around.

"Last year, during Mardi Gras it was nice. During Martin Luther King birthday, it was nice for us last year. I hope its the same this year. I'm looking forward to it," said Johnson.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.