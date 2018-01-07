East Biloxi residents prepare for possible heavy rain Monday

On the heels of last week's deep freeze, people are now preparing for more weather woes as heavy rain makes its way to the Gulf Coast.

"The least amount of rain, we going to get flooded," said Richard Tyler.

When it rains, it pours. At least that's how some people in East Biloxi feel.

"This street's never flooded like this. And anybody in this area would say the same thing. This street has never flooded like this," said Tyler.

Tyler lives on Holley Street off Division Street. He says ever since road construction started in the area, poor drainage leads to street flooding every time it rains.

"Come tomorrow, you'll see. You will have to come this way, because you won't be able to come that way," said Tyler.

If you ask Emma Smith, she would have the same words of advice.

She lives down the street from Tyler and says the spot in front of her home will most likely flood.

"There has been times when I couldn't even get out. I got a pair of boots in my car and a pair of boots in my house, just in case I got to wade in water to get to my car," said Smith.

She says her car has been flooded twice.

"Every time it rain, I got to park on the other street, or park almost down to the track because it don't flood down there," she said.

Things have gotten better for Smith. She says the last time it rained, she noticed the water was slowly draining, but with *heavy* rain expected tomorrow, she's got her fingers crossed.

"I can't tell what's going to happen tomorrow. I constantly look out here to see how the rain is rising up. That's all I can do," said Smith.

It's a waiting game to see what Mother Nature will bring as these residents anxiously wait for the end of construction.

"I hope they do something about it. I really do," said Richard Tyler.

City of Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said contractors are continuing to do everything they can to minimize flooding in the area.

He also said the drainage is tidally influenced.

