Car burglaries shake up a Long Beach neighborhood

Police dust for fingerprints after three cars were broken into in Long Beach (Source: WLOX)

Officers responded to multiple car burglaries in a Long Beach neighborhood on Sunday.

After midnight, burglars broke into three cars parked in front of a home in the 900 block of Pittman Drive.

"It's never happened to us around here sometimes we keep our cars unlocked we live in a safe neighborhood. This is something that we did not expect to happen to all three of us," said Bethany Bourgeois, a break-in victim.

Long Beach officers working the crime scene say the burglars got away with a rifle, credit cards and some prescription pills.

The victims say this is bitter lesson in security.

Going forward, Bourgeois says she will definitely be more careful and remember to lock her doors.

"Security wise, when you get something taken from you, it's hard to get it back, you know?"

These were the only cars burglarized on the block overnight, but other neighbors on the street say that that their cars were also broken into a few months ago.

