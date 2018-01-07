Car burglaries shake up a Long Beach neighborhood

On the heels of last week's deep freeze, people are now preparing for more weather woes as heavy rain makes its way to the Gulf Coast.More >>
On the heels of last week's deep freeze, people are now preparing for more weather woes as heavy rain makes its way to the Gulf Coast.More >>
Police say one person is dead after a dispute on Highway 198 in Lucedale.More >>
Police say one person is dead after a dispute on Highway 198 in Lucedale.More >>
Two people were shot following an altercation at Club Tipsy in Moss Point on Saturday night.More >>
Two people were shot following an altercation at Club Tipsy in Moss Point on Saturday night.More >>
Officers responded to multiple car burglaries in a Long Beach neighborhood on Sunday.More >>
Officers responded to multiple car burglaries in a Long Beach neighborhood on Sunday.More >>
As south Mississippi thaws out after the deep freeze last week, the next weather system to impact the region will bring the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.More >>
As south Mississippi thaws out after the deep freeze last week, the next weather system to impact the region will bring the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Sunday.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Sunday.More >>